Blackhawks recall F Hinostroza from minors

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Hinostroza, who is from nearby Bartlett, Illinois, has six goals and eight assists in 48 games with Chicago this season. He was sent down when the Blackhawks acquired forward Tomas Jurco in a trade with Detroit on Feb. 24.

Hinostroza, a sixth-round pick in the 2012 draft, turns 23 on Monday.

The Blackhawks announced the move on Thursday.

