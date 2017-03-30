Canadian Adam Hadwin preparing for first appearance at the Masters

It's been a crazy month for Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin.

The 29-year-old native of Moose Jaw, Sask., captured the Valspar Championship on March 12 for his first career PGA Tour win, then was married less than two weeks later.

And on Wednesday, he and his wife, Jessica, closed on their house.

But Hadwin says he'll have no problem regaining his focus when he makes his first appearance at Augusta National Golf Club to play in the Masters.