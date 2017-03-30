Clippers beat Wizards 133-124 in high-scoring shootout

LOS ANGELES — The Clippers cruised to a comfortable lead, and this time they didn't blow it.

J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping Los Angeles beat the Washington Wizards 133-124 on Wednesday night.

Redick returned from a sprained right ankle after missing the Clippers' 18-point collapse in a one-point loss to Sacramento last Sunday. His 3-pointers tied a season best.

"We got the ball in the right hands and made shots," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "The other night, we didn't make any. That's a good win, but there's a better Clipper team than tonight."

The Clippers have fought inconsistency of late, with losses in two of their last four games.

"We got to be able to sustain leads and play the game and not the score," said DeAndre Jordan, who had 23 points and 18 rebounds while making seven of 12 free throws.

John Wall scored 41 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for the Wizards, who a night earlier clinched the franchise's first division title in 38 years with a comeback win over the Lakers.

The Wizards have won 16 games after trailing by double-digits this season, but couldn't end their skid against the Clippers at Staples Center that dates to Feb. 13, 2008.

"We always say when they get out to a good lead they're always going to let you back into a game. They have a history of that," Beal said. "We were able to get back into it, we just used too much just getting back into the game."

Washington got no closer than five in the fourth on Beal's 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go. The Wizards' four-game winning streak ended.

"We gave ourselves a chance, but we have to have a better defensive effort at the start of the game if we want to win here," Wall said.

The Clippers built a 19-point lead in the third, when both teams shot at a torrid pace. The Clippers hit 63 per cent and the Wizards 55 per cent . Wall and Beal combined to score 19 of Washington's 35 points.

"Neither team was really getting stops," Redick said. "There really wasn't any defence ."

For the game, the Clippers shot 57 per cent , highest by a Wizards opponent this season. Washington finished at 49 per cent .

"They came out focused, attacked, and had us on our heels all night," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "DeAndre Jordan was all over the floor. He was contesting shots, blocking shots, getting dunks, getting to the free throw line and making them."

Blake Griffin added 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul had 27 points and 13 assists, putting the Clippers' Big Four all over 20 points apiece.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Markieff Morris was ejected after getting technical fouls 1:13 apart in the third quarter. ... Beal surpassed Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-season 3-point record. He made five and has 209 for the season. Arenas had 205 in 2004-05 and 2006-07. ... F-C Jason Smith made a career-high four 3-pointers. ... The 137 total points in the first half were the most in a Washington game this season. ... Their 38-year division title drought was the longest in the four major North American pro sports leagues.

Clippers: Their 133 total points equaled a season high. ... Their 74 points were a season high by an opponent in the first half against the Wizards. ... G Austin Rivers left with a sore left hamstring in the second quarter and didn't return. He's expected to be out indefinitely. ... They improved to 13-2 against East teams at home. ... They split the season series 1-1. ... They've won 14 of last 17 against Wizards dating to March 18, 2009.

HE SAID IT

"John is a one-man fastbreak." — Paul on Wall.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Utah on Friday in the fourth of five games on the trip.

Clippers: At Phoenix on Thursday in the last back-to-back of the season. The Clippers are 3-0 against the Suns.

___