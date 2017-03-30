Dortmund signs promising midfielder Dahoud from 'Gladbach

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund has signed Germany under-21 midfielder Mahmoud "Mo" Dahoud from Bundesliga rival Borussia Moenchengladbach for next season.

Dortmund says the 21-year-old Dahoud signed a deal through June 2022 and will join at the end of the season.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Dahoud "is an incredibly exciting player in central midfield and we have been watching him closely for several years. He has already proved that he can play at the highest level."

Dahoud, who came through 'Gladbach's youth set-up, has six goals in 52 Bundesliga appearances, while he also played in 17 Europa League games.