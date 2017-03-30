Flawless Fernandez takes lead at figure skating worlds

HELSINKI — Javier Fernandez took the lead in the men's event Thursday at the figure skating world championships.

The two-time defending champion skated an immaculate short program to the tune of "Malaguena," landing a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, plus a quad salchow, for 109.05 points.

That was within two points of Yuzuru Hanyu's world record and eclipsed the personal best Fernandez set when winning the European title in January.

Japanese skater Shoma Uno is second with 104.86 points ahead of Saturday's free skate, with three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada in third with 102.13.