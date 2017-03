Giants inform veteran INF Jimmy Rollins he won't make roster

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have informed veteran infielder Jimmy Rollins he won't make the team out of spring training and are waiting to hear back from him or his representatives about what options might be next.

Rollins wasn't at AT&T Park on Thursday night for an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Giants general manager Bobby Evans says he has spoken to Rollins about his status with the club. The 2007 NL MVP signed a minor league deal in December and was a longshot to make the 25-man roster.