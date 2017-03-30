Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 2-1 in OT on Hanifin's goal

RALEIGH, N.C. — Noah Hanifin scored 2:16 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Thursday night.

Jeff Skinner scored the tying goal with 4:20 left in regulation before setting up the winner for the surging Hurricanes. They have established a club record by earning at least one point in 13 straight games while climbing from last place in the Eastern Conference to the fringe of the playoff race.

Cam Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who entered four points behind Boston with seven games remaining in the chase for the final post-season spot in the East. There were two teams — Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders — between them.

Jack Johnson scored and backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Skinner skated in on Korpisalo but his shot was blocked by Cam Atkinson. The puck floated between the circles to Hanifin, who fired it past Korpisalo.

Carolina, which began the day with an NHL-best 52 goals this month, couldn't get anything past Korpisalo until the final minutes when Skinner's shot from the circle clicked off defenceman Seth Jones' skate on its way by the Columbus goalie.

The Blue Jackets, who have wrapped up a spot in the playoffs, entered five points behind Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division and the No. 1 seed in the East. They now face a brutal three-game stretch starting Friday with games against Chicago (95 points), the Capitals (110) and Pittsburgh (103).

Johnson scored the game's first goal with 3:35 left in the second, beating Ward high to his glove side with a snap shot.

The goal announcement drew boos from the home crowd not only because it gave Columbus the lead but because it was scored by Johnson — who was drafted by Carolina with the third overall pick in 2005 but twice turned down the Hurricanes' offers to turn pro, prompting them to trade him to Los Angeles in 2006.

NOTES: Columbus C Sam Gagner, who assisted on Johnson's goal, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last 14 games. ... Carolina scratched D Ryan Murphy and C Jay McClement with lower-body injuries. ... D Scott Harrington was a healthy scratch for Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in a matchup of the NHL's second- and third-best teams.