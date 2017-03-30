Injured Funes Mori set to miss rest of season for Everton

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, dealing another blow to the Premier League team's defence .

Everton says the centre back "suffered a torn meniscus" while playing for Argentina against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The club says Funes Mori will discuss surgical options next week and "is likely to be out of action for the rest of the campaign."

Right back Seamus Coleman sustained a broken leg while playing for Ireland on Friday.

Everton is seventh in the Premier League after seven wins in its last 10 games. The team is six points behind fourth-place Liverpool, which hosts Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.