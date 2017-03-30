LaDainian Tomlinson rejoins Chargers as special assistant

LOS ANGELES — Former running back LaDainian Tomlinson has rejoined the Chargers as a special assistant to the owner.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced the move Thursday, reuniting the San Diego sports hero with the franchise that employed him for his first nine NFL seasons.

The 37-year-old Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He was elected in his first year of eligibility after rushing for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns on the ground in an 11-year career.

Tomlinson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL MVP in 2006, when he set a league record with 28 touchdowns on the ground. He led the NFL in rushing twice, and he holds 28 Chargers team records.