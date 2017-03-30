OHL Roundup: Petes advance to second round after sweeping IceDogs

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Peterborough Petes have advanced to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Jonathan Ang scored two goals and set up another as the Petes toppled the Niagara IceDogs 6-2 on Thursday to sweep their first-round series in four straight games.

Nick Isaacson had a goal and two assists for Peterborough and Matyas Svoboda, Josh Coyle and Logan DeNoble also scored.

Kirill Maksimov and Danial Singer had goals for the IceDogs.

Petes goaltender Dylan Wells made 37 saves. Niagara's Stephen Dhillon stopped 30 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 5 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist as part of a three-goal first period and Kingston evened its first round series 2-2 with a win over the Bulldogs.

Sam Field and Ted Nichol also scored in the first 20 minutes as the Frontenacs got out to a 3-0 lead. Cody Caron found the back of the net in the second period and Brett Neumann scored in the third.

Marian Studenic had the lone goal for Hamilton on a power play with 10:45 left in the game.

---

STEELHEADS 6 67'S 4

OTTAWA — Nathan Bastian scored a hat trick and Vili Saarijarvi had a goal and two assists as Mississauga beat the 67's to take a 3-1 lead in its series.

Michael McLeod and Spencer Watson rounded out the Steelheads' offence with a goal and a helper apiece.

Austen Keating led Ottawa with two goals and an assist. Noel Hoefenmayer scored one and tacked on two helpers and Patrick White found the back of the net shorthanded.

Mississauga's Nicholas Hague and Kyle Auger of the 67's were given game misconducts late in the second period.

---

GENERALS 4 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Robbie Burt's short-handed goal in the second period stood as the winner as Oshawa doubled up the Wolves to even the series 2-2.

Joe Manchurek, Renars Krastenbergs and Domenic Commisso also scored for the Generals.

Dmitry Sokolov scored and set up a goal by David Levin for Sudbury.

---

SPITFIRES 3 KNIGHTS 2 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Graham Knott scored his second of the game 5:58 into overtime as the Spitfires took a 3-1 lead on defending Memorial Cup champion London in their first-round series.

Knott also scored in the first period and Gabriel Vilardi tied the game late in the second for Windsor, which will host the Memorial Cup this year.

Evan Bouchard and Janne Kuokkanen, on a power play, scored for the Knights.