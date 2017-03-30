Play suspended by high winds in 1st round of ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Play in the first round of the ANA Inspiration has been suspended due to high winds.

The LPGA temporarily suspended play with half of the field still on the Dinah Shore Course on Thursday at the first major of the season. After 45 minutes, play was suspended for the day.

High winds swept through the Coachella Valley and hit Mission Hills Country Club at mid-afternoon.

France's Karine Icher took the early lead with a 5-under 67 in morning play. Four golfers are one stroke back, including Michelle Wie and 17-year-old amateur Eun Jeong Seong.