Poulin Canada's captain for women's hockey worlds; Irwin, Jenner, Spooner alternates
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Marie-Philip Poulin has been named Canada's captain for the 2017 women's world hockey championship.
The two-time Olympic gold-medallist from Beauceville, Que., led Canada in its two-game December series against the rival United States and also wore the 'C' at the 2016 4 Nations Cup in Finland and the 2016 world championship in Kamloops, B.C.
Haley Irwin, Brianne Jenner and Natalie Spooner will rotate as alternate captains.
Canada opens the tournament tomorrow against the defending champion U.S.