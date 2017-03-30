QMJHL Roundup: Roy scores late, Sagueneens beat Tigres to sweep series

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Roy has sent his Chicoutimi Sagueneens through to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Roy broke a 3-3 tie at 19:43 of the third period as Chicoutimi beat the Victoriaville Tigres 4-3 on Wednesday to sweep their first-round series in four games.

Joey Ratelle had a pair of goals for the Sagueens while Dmitry Zhukenov had the other. Julio Billia made 28 saves for the win.

Pascal Laberge, Ivan Kosorenkov and Antoine Lessard scored for the Tigres. Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 28-of-32 shots in defeat.

Chicoutimi went 1 for 4 on the power play while Victoriaville went 1 for 5.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 HUSKIES 1

HALIFAX — Alexis Gravel made 32 saves as the Mooseheads beat Rouyn-Noranda to even their first-round series at two games apiece.

Halifax got its offence from Jake Coughler, Nico Hischier and Frederic Aube.

Alexandre Fortin responded for the Huskies. Olivier Tremblay allowed three goals on 14 shots in 25:47 of action to take the loss. Samuel Harvey stopped all nine shots his way in relief.

---

ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Samuel Montembault made 27 saves as Blainville-Boisbriand downed the Voltigeurs to sweep the first-round series 4-0.

Pascal Corbeil, Alex Barre-Boulet and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist of for the Armada. Miguel Picard tacked on the other.

Mathieu Sevigny was the lone scorer for Drummondville while Olivier Rodrigue turned away 25-of-28 shots in a losing cause.

Blainville-Boisbriand forward Joel Teasdale didn't last long after taking a major and game misconduct for kneeing just 1:24 into the game.

---

TITAN 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 19 saves and Rodrigo Abols scored the winner early in the second as Acadie-Bathurst downed the Remparts to take the first-round matchup in four games.

Antoine Morand, Jordan Maher and Christophe Boivin rounded our the offence for the Titan.

Philipp Kurashev kept Quebec from being shut out. Derek Baribeau kicked out 39-of-41 shots in defeat.

---

FOREURS 3 CATARACTES 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Etienne Monpetit made 41 saves as the Foreurs beat Shawinigan to even their first-round series 2-2.

Alexis Pepin, Mathieu Nadeau and Maxim Mizyurin scored for Val-d'Or.

Nicholas Welsh and Alexis D'Aoust responded for the Cataractes, who got a 23-save outing from Mikhail Denisov.

---

ISLANDERS 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Keith Getson scored the winner 1:51 into the third period and Mark Grametbauer made 29 saves as Charlottetown eliminated the Drakkar in the first round with a four-game sweep.

Dillon Boucher, Pascal Aquin and Filip Chlapik also scored for the Islanders.

Antoine Samuel gave his team a chance by stopping 43-of-46 shots. Samuel Thibault scored the lone goal for Baie-Comeau.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Vitalii Abramov scored once and set up two more as the Olypiques beat Cape Breton to stave off elimination.

Yakov Trenin, Vincent Milot-Ouellet and Jacob Lapierre also scored for Gatineau. Tristan Berube made 28 saves for the win.

Jordan Ty Fournier, Drake Batherson and Giovanni Fiore scored for the Screaming Eagles, who lead the first-round series 3-1. Kyle Jessiman stopped 27 shots in defeat.

---

SEA DOGS 4 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Defenceman Thomas Chabot had a goal and two helpers as Saint John advanced to the second round with a four-game sweep of the Oceanic.

Kyle Ward, Matthew Highmore and Simon Bourque also scored for the Sea Dogs. Callum Booth made 13 saves for the victory.

Rimouski's offence came from Carson MacKinnon, Samuel Laberge and Alex-Olivier Voyer. Charles-Olivier Levesque made 42 saves in defeat.