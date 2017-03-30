Romanian club Steaua Bucharest changes name to FC FCSB

BUCHAREST, Romania — Steaua Bucharest has officially changed its name to FC FCSB following a dispute with the Romanian military.

Gigi Becali, the owner of Romania's greatest club, made the announcement this week after a court ruling said the club, established by several Army officers in 1947, lost its right to use a military identity.

The Romanian Football Federation approved the name change on Thursday.

The dispute between the parties arose because the Romanian Army wanted more money for the rights.

In 2011, defence ministry officials accused the club of having used the Steaua brand illegally since 2004.

Steaua won the European Cup in 1986, beating Barcelona in a penalty shootout in the final.