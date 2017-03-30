Senators star defenceman Karlsson out with injury after blocking shot
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ottawa star defenceman Erik Karlsson missed the Senators' game Thursday at Minnesota, ending the Norris Trophy candidate's streak of 324 consecutive games.
Karlsson was hurt after blocking a shot in Ottawa's game Tuesday at Philadelphia.
The Senators' captain hadn't missed a game since Feb 16, 2013.
Karlsson leads the NHL in blocked shots this season and is second among defencemen in scoring with 15 goals and 53 assists in 75 games.