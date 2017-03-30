Senators star defenceman Karlsson out with injury after blocking shot

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ottawa star defenceman Erik Karlsson missed the Senators' game Thursday at Minnesota, ending the Norris Trophy candidate's streak of 324 consecutive games.

Karlsson was hurt after blocking a shot in Ottawa's game Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Karlsson leads the NHL in blocked shots this season and is second among defencemen in scoring with 15 goals and 53 assists in 75 games.