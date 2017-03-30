South Korea allows soccer team to compete in North Korea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's national women's soccer team will travel to North Korea next month to compete in the women's Asian Cup qualifying rounds.

Despite strained relations with Pyongyang, South Korea's Unification Ministry said late Thursday it approved the April 3-12 visit.

The announcement came days after the ministry permitted North Korean women's ice hockey team to stay in the South from April 1-9 to participate in the group rounds of the women's world championship in Gangneung, South Korea.