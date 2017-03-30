Tigers release RHP Mike Pelfrey with $8M left on his deal

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers have released right-hander Mike Pelfrey.

Detroit made the move Thursday before playing the Baltimore Orioles in a spring training game.

Pelfrey was entering the second season of a $16 million, two-year deal. He went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA last season with the Tigers.

The 33-year-old Pelfrey is 65-91 with a 4.57 ERA in a career that started in 2002 with the New York Mets and included a three-season stint in Minnesota.