Twins send ByungHo Park to minors despite strong spring
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins have made slugger ByungHo Park one of their final roster cuts despite a strong performance at the plate throughout spring training.
Park was among six players reassigned to minor league camp on Thursday before the Twins
Catcher John Ryan Murphy was also optioned to Triple-A Rochester, and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) and left-handed reliever Ryan O'Rourke (left forearm strain) were placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Park hit .353 with a team-high six home runs and 13 RBIs in 19 spring games.
The Twins also chose rookie Adalberto Mejia as the fifth starter.
