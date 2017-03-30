Victoria wins Australian cricket final over South Australia

ALICE SPRINGS, Australia — Victoria clinched its third consecutive Sheffield Shield domestic cricket title when its five-day final against South Australia ended in a draw on Thursday.

After finishing in first place during the season, Victoria needed only to draw the final to clinch its hat trick of titles. The Victorians ensured that by piling on innings of 487 and 323 runs, setting South Australia, which scored 287 in its first innings, an improbable target of 524 in 69 overs to win the Shield title at Traegar Park.

South Australia, led by Travis Head's unbeaten 137, finished 236-6 from 65 overs before the rival captains shook hands to end the match.

Victoria has won the three titles under three different coaches in three seasons.

Jon Holland, a left-arm orthodox spinner, was voted player of the match after his seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

The championship decider was held in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, the so-called Red Center of Australia, because Victoria could not host a home final in Melbourne.

The Australian Football League has begun play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while another cricket venue, the Junction Oval in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda, was undergoing renovations.

So that left the match to be played in the middle of the arid centre of the country to mostly sparse crowds. But dozens of Indian cricket fans who live in Alice Springs didn't mind.