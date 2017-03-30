Walker, Jordan, Maxwell to take part in NFL's USO tour

NEW YORK — Tennessee Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker, New Orleans Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and Miami cornerback Byron Maxwell will take part in a weeklong USO tour to southwest Asia visiting U.S. troops and families at military bases.

The NFL announced the tour Thursday. The countries being visited and the dates of the tour are not being announced for security reasons.

The players were selected both for their play and charity work away from football for the league's Salute to Service campaign appreciating the military.

Anna Isaacson, the NFL's senior vice-president of social responsibility, says the league is pleased to work with the USO on another goodwill tour and that Walker, Jordan and Maxwell look forward to the chance to thank service members in person.

