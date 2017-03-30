WHL Roundup: Tigers eliminate Wheat Kings, advance to second round with 3-2 win

BRANDON, Man. — There will be a new champion this season in the Western Hockey League.

David Quenneville struck twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 on Wednesday to sweep their first-round series in four games, while also eliminating last season's Ed Chynoweth Cup winners.

Clayton Kirichenko also scored for the Tigers. Michael Bullion made 23 saves for the victory.

Logan Thompson gave Brandon a chance by stopping 51-of-54 shots. Reid Duke and Kale Clague found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings.

Medicine Hat went 1 for 5 on the power play while Brandon was 2 for 4.

---

REBELS 4 HURRICANES 3 (2OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Evan Polei scored 48 seconds into the second overtime as the Rebels edged Lethbridge to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Lane Zablocki struck twice in regulation for Red Deer while Riley Lamb made 48 saves for the win. Brandon Hagel also scored for Red Deer.

Tyler Wong scored once for the Hurricanes and set up goals from Brennan Menell and Zak Zborosky. Stuart Skinner turned aside 45-of-49 shots in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 5 WARRIORS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Ryley Lindgren had a hat trick as the Broncos toppled Moose Jaw to even their first-round series 2-2.

Tyler Steenbergen had a pair of goals for Swift Current while Jordan Papirny made 28 saves for the victory.

Brett Howden and Josh Brook found the back of the net for the Warriors. Zach Sawchenko stopped 20-of-24 shots in defeat.

---

ROCKETS 1 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Michael Herringer stopped all 24 shots his way as Kelowna blanked the Blazers to take a 3-1 lead in its first-round matchup.

Dillon Dube scored the only goal the Rockets needed to pick up the win.

Kamloops netminder Connor Ingram kicked out 48-of-49 shots in a losing cause.

---

ROYALS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

VICTORIA — Griffen Outhouse made 30 saves as the Royals slipped past Everett to even their first-round series at two games apiece.

Regan Nagy and Dante Hannoun supplied the offence for Victoria.

Patrick Bajkov ruined Outhouse's shutout bid with less than four minutes to go in the third period. Carter Hart made 18 saves for the Silvertips.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 9 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ethan Bear had two goals and three assists and Donavan Nuels had a goal and four helpers as Seattle hammered Tri-City to move one win away from advancing to the second round.

Keegan Kolesar and Alexander True each had a goal and three assists for the Thunderbirds, who hold a 3-0 series lead. Austin Strand scored twice, Scott Eansor and Jarret Tyszka had a goal apiece and Carl Stankowski made 21 saves for the win.

Morgan Geekie and Austyn Playfair scored for the Americans. Evan Sarthough gave up three goals on seven shots and was pulled just 10:16 into the game. Rylan Parenteau stopped 23-of-29 shots in relief.

---

COUGARS 6 WINTERHAWKS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Colby MacAuley had two goals and an assist and Jansen Harkins scored once and set up three more as Prince George downed the Winterhawks to take a 2-1 lead in its first-round matchup.

Kody McDonald, Tate Olson and Brogan O'Brien also scored for the Cougars, who got a 37-save performance from Ty Edmonds.

Portland's lone goal came from Skyler McKenzie. Cole Kehler turned away 31-of-37 shots in a losing cause.