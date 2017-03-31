A trivia quiz on Augusta National and the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — How well do you know the history of the Masters? Try this quiz:

THE COURSE

1. What had occupied the land that was purchased for Augusta National?

a.) First Baptist Church

b.) Fruitland Nurseries

c.) Waffle House

___

2. What makes the 14th hole different from all others at Augusta National?

a.) It has no bunkers.

b.) It's the only hole not named after a flower.

c.) It's the only hole where Jack Nicklaus never made a birdie.

___

3.) An Augusta National member was denied his request to have a loblolly pine removed on the 17th hole. What was this member's occupation at the time?

a.) Chairman of Coca-Cola Co.

b.) Commissioner of the NFL

c.) President of the United States

___

4. Who is the writer who coined the phrase "Amen Corner" at Augusta National?

a.) Grantland Rice

b.) Jim Murray

c.) Herbert Warren Wind

___

5. Who made the highest score on the shortest hole at Augusta National?

a.) Tom Weiskopf

b.) John Daly

c.) Tommy Nakajima

___

6. The par-3 fourth hole has yielded only one ace in 80 years at the Masters. Who made it?

a.) Curtis Strange

b.) Jeff Sluman

c.) Billy Joe Patton

___

THE CHAMPIONS

7. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

___

8. Who shot the lowest final round to win the Masters?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Gary Player

c.) Charl Schwartzel

___

9. Who is the only multiple Masters champion to never have the lead going into the final round?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Phil Mickelson

___

10. Who is the only Masters champion to win a sudden-death playoff with a bogey?

a.) Angel Cabrera

b.) Mike Weir

c.) Nick Faldo

___

11. Who has won the most green jackets?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Jack Nicklaus

___

12. Who is the only Masters champion to start the final round outside the top 10?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Art Wall

c.) Seve Ballesteros

___

THE MOMENTS

13. What is known as the "shot heard 'round the world" at Augusta National?

a.) Tiger Woods chipping in for birdie on the 16th in 2005.

b.) Gene Sarazen holing out from 235 yards for an albatross on the 15th in 1935.

c.) Jack Nicklaus hitting 1-iron off the pin at the 15th in 1986.

___

14. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Johnny Miller

c.) Nick Price

___

15. Who blew the biggest final-round lead at the Masters?

a.) Jordan Spieth

b.) Ken Venturi

c.) Greg Norman

___

16. Who signed an incorrect scorecard that kept him out of a playoff at the Masters?

a.) Tommy Aaron

b.) Roberto De Vicenzo

c.) Ed Sneed

___

17. Who was the last player to finish birdie-birdie and win the Masters by one shot?

a.) Charl Schwartzel

b.) Phil Mickelson

c.) Mark O'Meara

___

18. Who won the Masters four days after serving as a pallbearer at the funeral of his swing coach?

a.) Ben Crenshaw

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Tom Watson

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. c

4. c

5. a

6. b

7. c

8. b

9. a

10. b

11. c

12. b

13. b

14. c

15. c

16. b

17. c