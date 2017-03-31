Blazers lose C Nurkic with right leg fracture
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers
The team says Nurkic has a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture. It was unclear when Nurkic was injured, but the Blazers announced Friday he would be reevaluated in two weeks.
Nurkic, who was traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.
The 7-foot
Portland has just seven games left in the regular season.
