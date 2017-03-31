Casey Bailey scores once, adds two assists as Senators double up IceCaps

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Casey Bailey had a goal and two assists and Matt O'Connor made 30 saves as the Binghamton Senators doubled up the St. John's IceCaps 4-2 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Brandon Gormley, Andreas Englund and Colin White rounded out the attack for the Senators (26-39-4), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Chris Terry struck twice for St. John's (32-27-10) and Yann Danis turned aside 16 shots for the Montreal Canadiens' farm club. Zach Redmond and Charles Hudon both tacked on a pair of assists.