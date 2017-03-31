Dodgers start with 6 hitless innings, but Angels rally

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kenta Maeda, Ross Stripling and Luis Avilan combined for six hitless innings, but the Los Angeles Angels used a three-run seventh inning to beat the Dodgers 3-2 on Thursday night in the opener of the Freeway Series.

Maeda began with three perfect innings, Stripling tossed two hitless innings and then Avilan pitched a perfect sixth.

The Angels' Yunel Escobar singled against Brandon Morrow to lead off the seventh, and C.J. Cron later singled in a pair to make it 2-1. Cameron Maybin added an RBI single.

The Dodgers opened the scoring with an unearned run in the third after third baseman Escobar threw away Enrique Hernandez's grounder for a two-base error. Hernandez scored on Andrew Toles' double.

The Dodgers' Austin Barnes smacked a solo homer in the ninth inning.

Angels reliever Blake Parker, a 31-year-old journeyman, struck out the side in the fourth. His last 14 outs have come via strikeout.

ROSTER UPDATE

Dodgers: Completed their roster for opening day by optioning IF Chris Taylor, OF Trayce Thompson and LHP Julio Urias, and reassigning C Bobby Wilson to the minors. That means Hernandez and OF Scott Van Slyke are the final two players to make the club.

Angels: Announced RHP Ricky Nolasco as their opening day starter. The rest of the rotation: RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP Garrett Richards, RHP Jesse Chavez and one yet to be announced. ... LHP Tyler Skaggs, who missed 2015 following elbow surgery and most of last season with a shoulder injury, threw five innings in a Triple-A game against the Giants. He allowed five runs and eight hits, striking out four and walking two. He is expected to be Los Angeles' fourth starter.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill will try to finish strong following a poor spring in the second game of the Freeway Series on Friday in Anaheim. Hill, who said he never has a good spring, is 0-2 with an 8.03 ERA in five previous games.