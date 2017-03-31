Flyers sign college free agent centre Mike Vecchione
PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers have signed sought-after college
General manager Ron Hextall announced the signing Friday. Agent Lewis Gross confirms in a text message to The Associated Press that Vecchione will play for the Flyers this season. He could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.
Because Vecchione is 24 years old, his contract has to be a one-year deal in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.
Vecchione had 29 goals and 34 assists in 38 games for Union College and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top player. He is Union's all-time leading scorer with 71 goals and 105 assists in 149 games.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Vecchione was one of the top college free agents available, ultimately picking the Flyers over the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
