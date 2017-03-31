Sports

Long shot tears up after making Phillies' opening day roster

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during a spring training baseball game in Tampa, Fla. Stassi teared up on March 30, 2017, after learning he was named to the team's Opening Day roster. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rookie outfielder/first baseman Brock Stassi had an emotional reaction after being named to the Philadelphia Phillies' opening day roster.

Video shows Stassi tearing up and calling making the team "a dream come true" after six years in the minors.

The 27-year-old was a long shot to make it to the big leagues after being the 1,021st player picked in the 2011 draft.

Stassi's younger brother, Max, is a catcher in the Houston Astros organization. He tweeted Thursday that his brother "truly earned everything to get to this point in his career" and has spent time in the off-season working as a substitute teacher.

Brock Stassi hit .333 with 6 home runs in 57 at-bats for the Phillies this spring.

Philadelphia opens the regular season at Cincinnati on Monday.

