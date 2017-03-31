Mariners starter Smyly could miss 2 months with elbow strain

Seattle Mariners starter Drew Smyly will begin the season on the disabled list and could be out for up to two months because of a strained elbow.

Smyly likely will miss six to eight weeks with a flex strain in his left elbow, a big blow after the Mariners' roster seemed set for the start of the regular season. Smyly will rehab the injury and surgery is not expected, but he and the club are seeking additional information about how to handle the recovery.

"It's a key loss," general manager Jerry Dipoto said Friday. "I can sit here and lament that we've lost Drew for a period of time or I can take a positive outlook and we're days away from opening day.

"It does nobody good ... if we break with our head down. Drew was and is important to our season. I anticipate he will contribute at some point, just not as soon as we expected."

Smyly was slotted to be Seattle's No. 4 starter after being acquired in the off-season in a trade from Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old was 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA for the Rays last season.

Smyly was impressive early in spring training and in his one start for the United States during the World Baseball Classic. But Dipoto said Smyly did not seem the same after returning from the WBC, and further examination revealed the injury.

Dipoto did not blame the WBC for the injury and said the club will be conservative with Smyly because of the long-term future they see with him.

"Injury is injury and it can happen at any time in any place," Dipoto said. "It's hard to point the finger back. I'd rather look forward and figure out how we create a solution rather than placing blame."

Ariel Miranda, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on March 25, will take Smyly's spot in the rotation.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES:

PHILLIES 7, RAYS 7, 9 INNINGS

Philadelphia starter Clay Buchholz gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. Freddy Galvis homered and Andrew Knapp drove in three runs for the Phillies.

Alex Cobb allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay. Steven Souza Jr. homered and Tim Beckham hit a bases-loaded triple.

TWINS 3, TRIPLE-A ROCHESTER 3, 9 INNINGS

Miguel Sano hit his first home run this spring and Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson gave up two runs and three hits over three innings.

Twins top prospect Jose Berrios, who also pitched for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, walked five over 2 1/3 innings for the team's top affiliate.

ORIOLES 3, TRIPLE-A NORFOLK 3, 9 INNINGS