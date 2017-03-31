Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Facts and figures for the Masters:

Tournament: The 81st Masters.

Dates: April 6-9.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,435 yards.

Par: 36-36_72.

Purse: To be determined ($10 million in 2016).

Field: 94 (89 professionals, five amateurs).

Cut: Top 50 and ties, and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

Defending champion: Danny Willett.

Last year: Danny Willett won the Masters with a 67 in the final round. Jordan Spieth lost it with a quadruple bogey on the 12th hole. Spieth had a five-shot lead until starting the back nine Sunday with two bogeys, then hitting two shots in Rae's Creek and making 7 on the par-3 12th. He never caught up. Willett became the first player from England to win the green jacket since 1996, when Nick Faldo closed with a 67 and took advantage of a collapse by Greg Norman.

Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy needs a Masters victory to become only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam. This will be his third attempt at it.

No. 1 ranking: Dustin Johnson will try to become only the fourth player — and first since Tiger Woods in 2002 — to win the Masters at No. 1 in the world.

Key statistic: Five of the top 10 players in the world ranking have won on the PGA Tour this year.

Noteworthy: Mark O'Meara, 60, is the oldest player in the field.

Quoteworthy: "You have to play 72 great holes at Augusta. There's no shot on that golf course where you can switch off." — Three-time champion Nick Faldo.

Television: Thursday and Friday, 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, 3-7 p.m., CBS Sports; Sunday, 2-7 p.m., CBS Sports.