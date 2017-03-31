Mavs guard Devin Harris fined over altercation with official

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris has been fined $25,000 over an altercation with an official that led to his ejection in a game against New Orleans.

Harris was punished Friday for aggressively pursuing official Ben Taylor and failing to leave the court in a timely manner in the 121-118 loss to the Pelicans.

After Taylor called Harris for a blocking foul early in the second quarter Wednesday, Harris pushed past teammates to get to Taylor, who called the first technical. Harris then escaped the grasp of teammate Dwight Powell and rushed Taylor again, leading to the second technical and an ejection as official Lauren Holtkamp intervened.

