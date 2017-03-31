Middleton, Maker lead Bucks to 108-105 OT win over Pistons
MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime, rookie Thon Maker scored a career-high 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 108-105 on Friday night.
Middleton hit the 3 from the right wing after Maker tipped an offensive rebound right back to his teammate to save a crucial possession that started with a Middleton miss from nearly the same spot behind the arc.
It was a thrilling end to the month for the Bucks, who moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference after going 14-4 in March.
Tobias Harris scored 23 points to lead the Pistons in a game of wild of swings. Detroit trailed by 18 in the first quarter, then led by 10 in the fourth quarter before the Bucks finished with a flourish.
All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' charge from a 91-81 deficit, scoring 10 points in the final 5 minutes of regulation. Maker's putback with 51 seconds left completed the rally, tying the score at 95.
The Bucks heeded the cries of "
Milwaukee looked at first like it would cruise to a win, hitting 7 of its first 9 attempts from 3-point range to build leads of 22-4 and 35-22 in the first quarter, before the Pistons started chipping away.
TIP INS
Pistons: Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted speeding in suburban Detroit early Wednesday morning. He was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the police station, where a breathalyzer test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.08
Bucks: Rookie G Malcolm Brogdon missed the game with a sore back. ... F Michael Beasley (left knee) returned after missing 17 games with a hyperextended left knee, scoring seven points in eight minutes.
UP NEXT
Pistons: Host the Toronto Raptors on April 5, when Detroit will try to even the season series at two games apiece.
Bucks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Coach Jason Kidd and guard Jason Terry played together in Dallas when the Mavericks won the NBA title in 2011.
