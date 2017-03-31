Now in Brewers' rotation, Anderson goes 5 sharp vs Chisox

MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson, added to the starting rotation this week when Matt Garza was put on the disabled list, threw five shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Friday night.

Travis Shaw homered, his fifth of spring training, to continue a solid start with Milwaukee. Acquired in a package from Boston for reliever Tyler Thornburg in the off-season , the third baseman has hit .351 with 14 RBI in 22 games.

Anderson only allowed one hit, a third-inning single by Geovany Soto, while walking one and striking out six. After Garza was sidelined Thursday with a strained right groin, the team said Anderson would slot into the fourth spot in the rotation and likely pitch Thursday against Colorado.

Minor leaguer Gregory Infante started in place of James Shields, who requested to throw a side session in the bullpen instead. Infante, who struggled to a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings in Philadelphia's minor league system last year, gave up two runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in two innings.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Shaw and a grounder by Hernan Perez.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Tyler Cravy, Taylor Jungmann and Rob Scahill, a non-roster invitee, were competing for the final two spots in the bullpen. Cravy and Scahill each pitched a scoreless inning against the White Sox and Jungmann didn't appear.

The teams play again Saturday afternoon in their final tuneups before each hosts an opening day on Monday.

Chicago outrighted outfielder Rymer Liriano and left-hander Giovanni Soto to Triple-A Charlotte before the game after both cleared waivers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Shields said he simply wanted to work out "a few kinks" in the bullpen instead of pitching against live hitters. He is scheduled to start Game 2 of the season against Detroit on Wednesday. "I'm ready to go," he said.

Brewers: Garza was placed on the 10-day DL Friday and the team said it hoped he would begin a rehab assignment in April.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland, the team's No. 3 starter, will pitch against the Brewers on Saturday in the team's final tuneup before it opens Monday against Detroit. Signed as a free agent in December, Holland is 2-1 with a 5.74 ERA in four starts this spring.