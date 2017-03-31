OHL Roundup: Lazarev makes 51 saves as 67's avoid elimination against Steelheads

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Leo Lazarev made 51 saves and Artur Tyanulin scored twice as the Ottawa 67's avoided elimination with a 5-3 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads in Game 5 on Friday night in their Ontario Hockey League first-round playoff series.

The Steelheads still hold a 3-2 series advantage with Game 6 on Sunday in Ottawa.

Patrick White, Tye Felhaber and Jared Steege added a goal and an assist apiece for the 67's.

Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian and Spencer Watson replied in the third period for Mississauga. Jacob Ingham kicked out 14 shots.

Neither team scored on two power plays apiece.

---

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and Jeremy Helvig made 20 saves as the Frontenacs doubled up Hamilton in Game 5.

Ryan Cranford, Stephen Desrocher and Linus Nyman also chipped in as Kingston took a 3-2 series advantage.

Justin Lemcke and Matt Luff scored for the Bulldogs, who host Game 6 on Sunday. Dawson Carty stopped 24 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger had two goals and an assist as the Greyhounds downed Flint to win the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Gustav Bouramman, David Miller, Boris Katchouk and Zachary Senyshyn supplied the rest of the offence for Sault Ste. Marie. Conor Timmins and Morgan Frost tacked on three helpers apiece while Joseph Raaymakers made 21 saves.

Kole Sherwood found the back of the net for the Firebirds and Connor Hicks turned away 33 shots.

---

KNIGHTS 2 SPITFIRES 1

LONDON, Ont. — Tyler Parsons made 25 saves and Mitchell Stephens scored the winner in the second period as the Knights avoided elimination by edging Windsor.

Robert Thomas opened the scoring for London, which still trails the series 3-2.

Jeremy Bracco replied for the Spitfires, who host Game 6 on Sunday. Michael DiPietro stopped 27 shots.

---

ATTACK 6 RANGERS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Petrus Palmu had a goal and two assists to lead the Attack past Kitchener and capture the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Nick Suzuki, Kevin Hancock, Matthew Struthers, Ethan Szypula and Santino Centorame supplied the rest of the offence for Owen Sound. Michael McNiven made 26 saves.

Connor Bunnaman struck twice for the Rangers and Luke Opilka turned aside 32 shots.

---

GENERALS 4 WOLVES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Joe Manchurek and Renars Krastenbergs had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Generals past Sudbury and take a 3-2 series lead.

Jack Studnicka and Mason Kohn, into an empty net, also chipped in for Oshawa while Jeremy Brodeur tuned away 34 shots.

Dmitry Sokolov scored the lone goal for the Wolves and Jake McGrath made 22 saves. Sudbury hosts Game 6 on Sunday.

Michael Pezzetta of the Wolves received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking at the end of the third period.