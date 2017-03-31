PHOTO GALLERY: Camden Yards, an icon at 25
Oriole Park at Camden Yards was conceived from a humble idea: build an old-fashioned ballpark with modern amenities. Little did the Orioles know their modest home would become an icon of baseball, a revitalizer of downtown Baltimore and the model for a massive building boom in sports. Even at 25, Camden Yards is still a treasure.
