Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Camden Yards, an icon at 25

Oriole Park at Camden Yards was conceived from a humble idea: build an old-fashioned ballpark with modern amenities. Little did the Orioles know their modest home would become an icon of baseball, a revitalizer of downtown Baltimore and the model for a massive building boom in sports. Even at 25, Camden Yards is still a treasure.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular