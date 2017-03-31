Pistons' Caldwell-Pope cited for driving while intoxicated
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted speeding in suburban Detroit.
Auburn Hills police say an officer spotted a vehicle
He was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the police station, where a breathalyzer test showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.08
The Associated Press sent a message Friday seeking comment on his behalf.
Caldwell-Pope played in Thursday's home win over the Brooklyn Nets. The team says it's aware of the situation. Detroit is competing for a spot in the playoffs and plays Friday night on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.