Privat scores winner as Guingamp beats Nancy 1-0 in Ligue 1

PARIS — Sloan Privat's third goal this season helped Guingamp beat 10-man Nancy 1-0 in the French league on Friday.

Nancy's Modou Diagne was sent off in the 27th minute after the defender was shown a red card for a clumsy tackle on Jimmy Briand.

Privat broke the deadlock before the hour mark with a clean finish from Yannis Salibur's assist, his first goal since a thigh injury ruled him out for two months in January.