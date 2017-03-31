QMJHL Roundup: Fontaine scores winner in 3OT as Huskies rally past Mooseheads

HALIFAX — Gabriel Fontaine scored 26 seconds into the third overtime as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies rallied past the Halifax Mooseheads 6-5 on Friday night in Game 5 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series.

The Huskies lead the best-of-seven set 3-2 and host Game 6 on Monday.

Jeremy Lauzon, on the power play, and Mathieu Boucher had goals late in the third period for Rouyn-Noranda to force extra time. Alexandre Fortin had two goals and an assist with Jean-Christophe Beaudin adding the other.

Maxime Fortier scored a hat trick and Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists for the Mooseheads. Joel Bishop also chipped in.

Samuel Harvey made 38 saves for the win in net as Alexis Gravel stopped 49 shots in defeat.

Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.

---

FOREURS 3 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mathieu Nadeau had two goals and an assist and Etienne Montpetit stopped 35 shots as Val-d'Or beat the Cataractes to take a 3-2 series lead.

David Noel added insurance on the power play midway through the first for the Foreurs, who host Game 6 on Sunday.

Alexis D'Aoust answered in the second for Shawinigan. Mikhail Denisov started in net but was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots in 10:30. Zachary Bouthillier went the rest of the way and turned aside all 16 shots he faced.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Tristan Berube made 37 saves while Zack MacEwen and Yakov Trenin had a goal and an assist apiece as the Olympiques got past Cape Breton to keep their season alive.

Jeffrey Durocher, Shawn Boudrias and Alexandre Landreville rounded out the attack for Gatineau, which still trails the series 3-2.

Drake Batherson had a pair of power-play goals for the Screaming Eagles and Giovanni Fiore had the other. Kyle Jessiman turned away 21-of-25 shots for Cape Breton, which hosts Game 6 on Monday.