Sports

Red Sox at Nationals exhibition cancelled because of rain

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals' exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox has been cancelled because of rain.

The game was supposed to be played at Nationals Park on Friday afternoon. It will not be rescheduled.

The teams are scheduled to play each other in an exhibition game Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular