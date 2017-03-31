Red Sox at Nationals exhibition cancelled because of rain
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals' exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox has been
The game was supposed to be played at Nationals Park on Friday afternoon. It will not be rescheduled.
The teams are scheduled to play each other in an exhibition game Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail
-
Halifax man sentenced to seven years for trafficking 14-year-old girl
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents