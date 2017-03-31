Russian skater Plushenko rules out Olympic comeback

MOSCOW — Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has ruled out a comeback for next year's Pyeongchang Games.

Plushenko, who won individual gold in 2006 and team gold with Russia in 2014, hasn't competed in three years but repeatedly flirted with a comeback.

For much of that time, he was considered an official member of the Russian national skating team despite not competing.

He tells Russian state sports channel Match TV that "I have finished my career in sport," adding that he may travel to next year's Olympics as a coach.