Seth Griffith scores SO winner as Marlies edge Crunch for fifth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Seth Griffith scored the only goal of the shootout and added a power-play goal in regulation as the Toronto Marlies edged the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Brendan Leipsic also chipped in during regulation for Toronto (38-26-5), the AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

Ben Thomas and Jonathan Racine responded in the second period for the Crunch (34-23-12).

Garret Sparks made 24 saves as the Marlies won their fifth straight. Mike McKenna turned aside 31 shots in defeat.