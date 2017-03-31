Seth Griffith scores SO winner as Marlies edge Crunch for fifth straight win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Seth Griffith scored the only goal of the shootout and added a power-play goal in regulation as the Toronto Marlies edged the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.
Brendan Leipsic also chipped in during regulation for Toronto (38-26-5), the AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.
Ben Thomas and Jonathan Racine responded in the second period for the Crunch (34-23-12).
Garret Sparks made 24 saves as the Marlies won their fifth straight. Mike McKenna turned aside 31 shots in defeat.
Toronto converted once on seven power plays and the Crunch were scoreless on three opportunities.
