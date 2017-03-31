Suspended free agent safety TJ McDonald signs with Dolphins
MIAMI — Free agent safety T.J. McDonald has signed with the Miami Dolphins, but he'll miss the first half of the season while serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
McDonald was arrested last May in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence.
He spent the past four seasons with the Rams, starting 53 games, and
The Dolphins announced his signing Friday.
A third-round pick by the Rams in 2013, McDonald will compete for playing time in Miami with Michael Thomas, Walt Aikens and newcomer Nate Allen opposite starting safety Reshad Jones.
