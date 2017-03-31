'Viking Warrior' Mikkel Kessler making a comeback
COPENHAGEN — Former super middleweight champion Mikkel Kessler says he is making a comeback.
The 38-year-old Dane, known as the "Viking Warrior," says he hopes to "get a fight against a 'good guy.'"
Promotor Kalle Sauerland says no fights or tournaments have been lined up for Kessler.
With a 46-3-0 record, Kessler has held the WBA title three times and the WBC title twice. His last bout was on May 25, 2013, when he lost to Carl Froch for the IBF super middleweight title.