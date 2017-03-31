WHL Roundup: Regina downs Calgary in Game 4, sweeps first-round series

CALGARY — The Regina Pats have knocked off their first opponent in their quest for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Austin Wagner scored twice and Connor Hobbs had a goal and two assists as Regina downed the Calgary Hitmen 5-1 on Thursday to sweep its Western Hockey League first-round matchup in four games.

Dawson Davidson and Jeff De Wit also scored for the Pats, who haven't won a league title since 1980. Tyler Brown made 20 saves for the victory.

Mark Kastelic was the lone Hitmen skater to beat Brown. Cody Porter kicked out 34-of-38 shots in defeat.

Regina went 4 for 6 on the power play while Calgary scored once on three chances with the man advantage.

---

REBELS 5 HURRICANES 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Hagel and Lane Zablocki each struck twice as the Rebels beat Lethbridge to move one win away from advancing to the second round.

Evan Polei had a goal and an assist and Michael Spacek chipped in with three helpers for Red Deer, which leads the first-round series 3-1. Riley Lamb made 27 saves for the victory.

Tyler Wong had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes while Jordy Bellerive added the other. Stuart Skinner stopped 38-of-42 shots in a losing cause.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 COUGARS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Matt Revel scored twice in the third period as the Winterhawks came from behind to beat Prince George and even their first-round series 2-2.

Portland also got goals from Evan Weinger, Skyler MacKenzie and Keegan Iverson. Cole Kehler made 20 saves for the win.

Aaron Boyd, Jesse Gabrielle, Nikita Popugaev and Radovan Bondra gave the Cougars a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes. Ty Edmonds turned away 23-of-28 shots in defeat.