Bangladesh wins toss and bowls in 3rd ODI vs. Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final one-day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Bangladesh leads the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game by 90 runs and the second match abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka must win the game to avoid a first-ever one-day series defeat to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh go into the match unchanged, with Sri Lanka including allrounder Seekkuge Prasanna in place of seam bowler Nuwan Pradeep.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal.