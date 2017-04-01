Briedis beats Huck on points for WBC cruiserweight belt

DORTMUND, Germany — Mairis Briedis of Latvia defeated Marco Huck by unanimous decision to take the WBC cruiserweight title and the German's minor IBO belt on Saturday.

The judges scored it 116-111, 117-110, 118-109 in favour of the undefeated Briedis, who didn't look troubled at any stage of the one-sided bout. Briedis looked fitter, sharper and more precise, using his jab to good effect and leaving Huck on the back foot.

"We had planned on a knockout but Marco's a strong opponent," Briedis said.

Huck, the former WBO champion, stepped up his efforts in the final rounds but Briedis was always in control and he improved to 22-0 (18 KOs).

The Serbian-born Huck dropped to 40-4-1 (27 KOs).

"Perhaps the pressure was too much," Huck said. "He was simply good today. That's sport."