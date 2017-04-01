Coyotes win 6-3, end Capitals' winning streak at 6

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Christian Dvorak scored a pair of unassisted goals and the Arizona Coyotes chased Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby early in a 6-3 victory on Friday night that ended Washington's six-game winning streak.

Alexander Burmistrov also scored twice for the Coyotes, giving him three this season. He scored 13:12 into the game to make it 3-0 and prompted Capitals coach Barry Trotz to replace Holtby with Philipp Grubauer. Holtby returned to the net for the final two periods, but only stopped 18 shots in the game.

While Holtby had a night to forget, Louis Domingue stopped 45 shots in making his second straight start for the Coyotes.

Josh Jooris and Peter Holland also scored for the Coyotes. Nicklas Backstrom, Daniel Winnik and Justin Williams had the goals for the Capitals.

Backstrom's goal came after Oliver Ekman-Larsson received the first penalty of the night, 1:18 into the second period. It was the Capitals' 35th power-play goal in their last 38 games.

Despite losing, Washington still moved closer to clinching the Metropolitan Division crown because Columbus lost to Chicago 3-1. The Capitals have a four-point lead over the Blue Jackets with five games remaining for both teams.

CAPTAIN RETURNS

Shane Doan, playing for the first time after missing seven games with a lower-body injury, assisted on Burmistrov's first goal. The 40-year-old captain who has played in all 21 of the Coyotes' seasons has said he will talk to team management and consider his options after the season.

NEW KID IN TOWN

Clayton Keller, the Coyotes' first-round draft pick last June, was a scratch after playing in his first two NHL games earlier in the week. The 18-year-old centre scored 21 goals in 31 games for Boston University this season.

NOT THIS TIME

The Capitals fell to 35-6-2 in games when they score on the power play.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Columbus for a Metropolitan Division showdown on Sunday. A win there would all but wrap up the division title and move the Caps in range of clinching the league's best regular-season record.