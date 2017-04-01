Dickson, Loewen score hat tricks as Roughnecks get past Knighthawks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Curtis Dickson and Riley Loewen scored hat tricks as the Calgary Roughnecks got past the Rochester Knighthawks 11-9 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Wesley Berg and Dane Dobbie both struck twice for Calgary (6-9). Tyler Digby added the other and Frank Scigliano made 37 saves.

Joe Resetarits led the Knighthawks (5-9) with two goals and three assists. Graeme Hossack, Brad Gillies, Cory Vitarelli, Scott Campbell, Jarrett Davis, Kyle Jackson and Dan Lomas supplied the rest of the offence. Matt Vinc turned away 31-of-42 shots.