Dmytro Timashov scores SO winner as Marlies top Crunch for sixth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dmytro Timashov scored the shootout winner as the Toronto Marlies rallied past the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win in American Hockey League action.

Brendan Leipsic, on the power play, and Frederik Gauthier had goals in regulation for Toronto (39-26-5), the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate. Kasimir Kaskisuo made 30 saves for the win.

Kevin Lynch and Tanner Richard opened the scoring for the Crunch (34-23-13), who got 21 saves from Kristers Gudlevskis.