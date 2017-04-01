Friday's Games
Women's World Hockey Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
United States 2 Canada 0
Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 1
Germany 3 Sweden 1
Russia 2 Finland 1
NHL
Calgary 5 San Jose 2
Los Angeles 2 Vancouver 0
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 2 New Jersey 1
Chicago 3 Columbus 1
Colorado 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)
Arizona 6 Washington 3
AHL
Binghamton 4 St. John's 2
Charlotte 3 Grand Rapids 1
Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)
Bridgeport 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4 Albany 1
Rochester 5 Utica 2
Springfield 3 WB-Scranton 1
Hartford 3 Hershey 0
Chicago 4 Iowa 0
Rockford 3 Texas 1
Stockton 3 San Antonio 2
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1
San Jose 3 Manitoba 0
San Diego 8 Tucson 2
NBA
Toronto 111 Indiana 100
Charlotte 122 Denver 114
Boston 117 Orlando 116
Cleveland 122 Philadelphia 105
Memphis 99 Dallas 90
Milwaukee 108 Detroit 105 (OT)
New York 98 Miami 94
New Orleans 117 Sacramento 89
San Antonio 100 Oklahoma City 95
Utah 95 Washington 88
Golden State 107 Houston 98
MLB Pre-season
Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 1
Rochester 3 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 7
Army at N.Y. Mets, cancelled
Chicago Cubs 6 Houston 3
Baltimore 3 Norfolk 3
Boston at Washington, cancelled
St. Louis 5 Springfield 2
Louisville 1 Cincinnati 1
Miami 7 Detroit 1
Atlanta 8 N.Y. Yankees 5
Texas 3 Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox 2
San Diego 4 Lake Elsinore 2
Cleveland 9 Arizona 4
Colorado 5 Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 2 Oakland 1
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 0 Toronto FC 0
Atlanta United FC 0 Seattle 0
