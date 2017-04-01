Sports

Friday's Games

Women's World Hockey Championship

At Plymouth, Mich.

United States 2 Canada 0

Switzerland 2 Czech Republic 1

Germany 3 Sweden 1

Russia 2 Finland 1

---

NHL

Calgary 5 San Jose 2

Los Angeles 2 Vancouver 0

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 2 New Jersey 1

Chicago 3 Columbus 1

Colorado 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)

Arizona 6 Washington 3

---

AHL

Binghamton 4 St. John's 2

Charlotte 3 Grand Rapids 1

Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)

Bridgeport 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4 Albany 1

Rochester 5 Utica 2

Springfield 3 WB-Scranton 1

Hartford 3 Hershey 0

Chicago 4 Iowa 0

Rockford 3 Texas 1

Stockton 3 San Antonio 2

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1

San Jose 3 Manitoba 0

San Diego 8 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Toronto 111 Indiana 100

Charlotte 122 Denver 114

Boston 117 Orlando 116

Cleveland 122 Philadelphia 105

Memphis 99 Dallas 90

Milwaukee 108 Detroit 105 (OT)

New York 98 Miami 94

New Orleans 117 Sacramento 89

San Antonio 100 Oklahoma City 95

Utah 95 Washington 88

Golden State 107 Houston 98

---

MLB Pre-season

Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 1

Rochester 3 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 7

Army at N.Y. Mets, cancelled

Chicago Cubs 6 Houston 3

Baltimore 3 Norfolk 3

Boston at Washington, cancelled

St. Louis 5 Springfield 2

Louisville 1 Cincinnati 1

Miami 7 Detroit 1

Atlanta 8 N.Y. Yankees 5

Texas 3 Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 5 Chicago White Sox 2

San Diego 4 Lake Elsinore 2

Cleveland 9 Arizona 4

Colorado 5 Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 2 Oakland 1

---

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 0 Toronto FC 0

Atlanta United FC 0 Seattle 0

---

