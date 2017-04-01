Hull beats West Ham 2-1 to boost survival hopes in EPL

HULL, England — Hull maintained its excellent home form under Marco Silva by beating West Ham 2-1 thanks to Andrea Ranocchia's 85th-minute goal on Saturday, boosting the team's chances of staying in the English Premier League.

Ranocchia, an Italian defender signed on loan from Inter Milan in January, headed home a corner from Kamil Grosicki to seal Hull's fourth win in five unbeaten league games since Silva took charge in January.

Hull remained in the relegation zone but was tied on points with Swansea, which plays its game in hand against next-to-last Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Andy Carroll's 50th Premier League goal — and seventh of the season — put West Ham ahead in the first half. Grosicki slipped in marauding left back Andrew Robertson, who buried a low left-footed shot into the corner for a 53rd-minute equalizer.